DSGI Shamsi’s term extended by 3 yrs

Srinagar: The Government of India has extended by three years the term of Tahir Majid Shamsi as Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) for the High Court of J&K & Ladakh at Srinagar.

“The president is pleased to extend the term of Tahir Majid Shamsi , Deputy Solicitor General of India for the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar for a further period of three years with effect from 28.12.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” reads an order by Ministry of Law of Justice Department of Legal Affairs (Judicial Section) Government of India.