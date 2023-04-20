Dubai Expo liabilities shall be paid to service providers through FICCI : Officials

Srinagar: The Dubai Expo liabilities shall be paid to service providers through Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), an official press release said.
It added that the Dubai Expo 2020 was held in January 2022, in which the Department of Commerce (DoC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) signed a memorandum of understanding in which FICCI was given the responsibility of managing the Dubai Expo 2020 event. In accordance with the MoU, FICCI was given the responsibility of hiring suppliers and service providers in order to carry out the numerous activities planned for the event. In addition, FICCI was tasked with maintaining a ledger of account for the costs associated with the event, the press release added.
“Accordingly, the event was conducted however, due to a delay in the submission of the bills by FICCI and a change of guard at JKTPO and their shifting to treasury operations caused the delay. The amount on account of liabilities is expected to be paid to FICCI, who in turn shall make the payments to the concerned vendors,” the press release said.
It added that with respect to remuneration, the performance fee is being paid in accordance with the rates notified by the Cultural Academy, J&K. Pertinent to mention, an amount of Rs 17 lakhs approximately was spent on the Boarding and Lodging of these 11 artists, who were part of the cultural troupe.