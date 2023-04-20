Dubai Expo liabilities shall be paid to service providers through FICCI : Officials

Srinagar: The Dubai Expo liabilities shall be paid to service providers through Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), an official press release said.

It added that the Dubai Expo 2020 was held in January 2022, in which the Department of Commerce (DoC), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) signed a memorandum of understanding in which FICCI was given the responsibility of managing the Dubai Expo 2020 event. In accordance with the MoU, FICCI was given the responsibility of hiring suppliers and service providers in order to carry out the numerous activities planned for the event. In addition, FICCI was tasked with maintaining a ledger of account for the costs associated with the event, the press release added.