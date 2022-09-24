During last few years JKP, CRPF have worked as one force: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh along with senior officers of J&K Police accorded a warm farewell to the Director General CRPF Kuldiep Singh at Police Headquarters Srinagar on Saturday.

A 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal Cadre is superannuating on 30 September, 2022.

Special DG CRPF J&K Daljit Singh Chowdhary, DG Prison H K Lohia, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, IG Ops CRPF Rajeev, IG Personnel CRPF Vipul Kumar, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, MS Bhatia, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha, ADGP Railways J&K Shri Sunil Kumar, ADGP Coordination PHQ Danesh Rana, ADGP Kashmir Zone Shri Vijay Kumar, IGP Traffic J&K Vikramjit Singh, IGP Headquarters PHQ BS Tuti, DIG CKR/SKR Sujit Kumar, SO to DG CRPF DIG Ajay, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil and AIsG of PHQ attended the farewell function.

The DGP J&K Dilbag Singh while speaking on the occasion said that it is a very happy occasion that one of “our esteemed colleagues who has done extremely well in his career is getting close to his superannuation” adding that “we are very grateful that DG CRPF is here to share his experiences, feelings and time with us.”

“I am personally very grateful for the support and cooperation that we got from the force under his leadership,” he said. The DGP said that in Jammu and Kashmir working of different forces with absolute unity of purpose and thought and with the understanding and synergy have been appreciated at all fora. He said during the last few years JKP and CRPF have worked as one force adding that the outcome is visible on the ground.