Dwivedi reviews arrangements for celebration of 8th International Day of Yoga across J&K

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education (HME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today chaired a meeting regarding the conduction and smooth celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga to be held on June 21.
Principals Government Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar/ Baramulla/Anantnag/ Kathua/Rajouri & Doda, Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Director Finance Health & medical Education, Director Health Services Jammu/Kashmir, Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Director AYUSH J&K,OSD H&ME, Chief Medical Officers along with Medical Superintendents of all District Hospitals, District Officers of AYUSH and other concerned officers of other line departments attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.
At the outset, Principal Secretary H&ME was briefed about the sites chosen for the yoga event and other arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the programme namely SKICC Lawns, Martand Sun Temple Anantnag and Suchetgarh Jammu.
It was informed that all the clearances have been received from the respective departments to conduct the events particularly at Martand Sun Temple and Suchetgrah border area and it shall be ensured that elaborate arrangements shall be made for the participants and other dignitaries attending the said programme.
Principal Secretary called upon all the departments to work in close coordination and synergy to make the programme a grand success as the event has international significance as it is being observed throughout the globe.
He stressed for understanding the importance of the event from the Wellness and Health point of view and its Global acknowledgment and success of acceptance through various cultures and borders.
It was given out that the participants have been identified by AYUSH J&K wherein several departments will also participate and local sporting celebrities would also be roped in. The Principal Secretary nominated senior officers of the Department as Nodal Officers for Overall Supervisions and ensuring maximum Registration and Participation.
While elaborating about the significance of the event, Dwivedi asked the concerned to turn the event into a big success for which a publicity campaign also needs to be arranged through Print, Electronic and Social media. .
The meeting also discussed the connectivity for ensuring live streaming of the event through the concerned agencies and ensure that line agencies be activated for ensuring High Speed Internet and Broadband Facilities.