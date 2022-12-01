Dynamism in rural infrastructure will make people prosperous: LG

Reasi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that dynamism ion rural infrastructure would make people prosperous.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni, Reasi, the LG paid his respectful obeisance to Param Poojya Sant Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj.

“Salute to Veer Naris, our veterans and tributes to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country,” the LG said.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the ecosystem nurturing terrorism has been dismantled. The nation is truly indebted to the brave soldiers for safeguarding national security.” He highlighted the priorities of the administration.

“All round economic growth is primary importance for us so that every citizen is able to live a life of honour and dignity in the environment of peace. The new dynamism in rural infrastructure will result in far greater prosperity for the people,” the LG said. “J&K has marched a great distance forward in the last three years. We have kept the wheels of progress moving to ensure that no section of the society is left behind to ensure that growth benefits marginalised groups and to ensure that prosperity brings bright future for youth.”