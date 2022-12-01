Dynamism in rural infrastructure will make people prosperous: LG

Reasi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that dynamism ion rural infrastructure would make people prosperous.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni, Reasi, the LG paid his respectful obeisance to Param Poojya Sant Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj.
“Salute to Veer Naris, our veterans and tributes to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country,” the LG said.
“After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the ecosystem nurturing terrorism has been dismantled. The nation is truly indebted to the brave soldiers for safeguarding national security.” He highlighted the priorities of the administration.
“All round economic growth is primary importance for us so that every citizen is able to live a life of honour and dignity in the environment of peace. The new dynamism in rural infrastructure will result in far greater prosperity for the people,” the LG said. “J&K has marched a great distance forward in the last three years. We have kept the wheels of progress moving to ensure that no section of the society is left behind to ensure that growth benefits marginalised groups and to ensure that prosperity brings bright future for youth.”
He said that the results of the efforts to rejuvenate rural economy were clearly visible.
“Farmers are receiving better prices, path breaking schemes have been implemented to ensure social safety net for vulnerable section and PRIs have been empowered to push forward rural development,” the LG said.
He said that the accelerated speed of completion of developmental projects, creation of better infrastructure, streamlining of public service delivery mechanism, improved educational and health facilities, and growing industrial sector with massive investment proposals have laid down a solid foundation for the glorious future of J&K.
The LG said that during the Back to Village –IV (B2V4) programme, efforts were made to identify 15 youth from each panchayat for self-employment generation assistance.
“A total of 27,000 sanction letters have been issued and by the end of December, all the sanction letters will be issued,” he said. “We have improved public service delivery and ensured higher financial outlays for district development. Health, education, industry, agriculture, and handicrafts is being given special attention as part of our strategy for inclusive and higher economic growth.”
The LG said that the administration had taken various steps to implement e-service delivery of public services but some people were facing difficulties in certain areas.
“We are making efforts to establish a mechanism in the coming three months wherein if the services are not provided within set timelines, officials will be held responsible,” he said.
Speaking on the developmental scenario in Reasi district, the LG said that in the last financial year, 1012 projects were completed in Reasi under the District Capex scheme while the target for this year was to complete more than 1500 projects.
“Last year, under District Capex, Rs 1125 crore was allocated to Reasi district for development works and this year the amount has been increased to Rs 1183 crore,” he said.