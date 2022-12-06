DySP’s promotion withheld for 2nd marriage without Govt’s permission

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Tuesday ordered to withhold the promotion of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) for a period of two years for having contracted second marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government in violation of rules.

Besides, his two annual increments would also be withheld for a period of two years without cumulative effect from December 6, 2022.

The penalty has been imposed on Basharat Hussain Dar, KPS-116199, DySP, J&K Police, in terms of Rule 30 and Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, the departmental proceeding was initiated against DySP Basharat Hussain Dar, based on the recommendations of the DGP, J&K, in terms of Rule 33 of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, for having contracted second marriage without first obtaining the permission of the Government, in violation of Rule 22(1) of the J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rule, 1971.