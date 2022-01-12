DYSS celebrates National Youth Day across J&K

Srinagar: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) celebrated National Youth Day today on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda accross all the district headquarters of J&K.
The officers of field staff and the youth took part in various activities online as well as offline.
After the Prime Ministers virtual speech, a day-long programme of activities was organised at District Headquarters of twin divisions, which included meditation and yoga; forest bathing- to improve mental wellness and increase awareness towards ecology and climate change, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for clean and green India, Youth summit by iconic speakers, Indigenous sport (Martial Art) and cultural items.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Jitender Mishra said that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked serve as a great source of inspiration for the Indian youth.
The participation was limited to 25 persons at each venue owing to the adherence of COVID-19 protocols.