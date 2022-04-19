e-Kitab Kosh, an e-library initiative launched

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta launched the e-Kitab Kosh, an e-library initiative of the Information Technology Department. The e-Kitab Kosh can be accessed at www.elibrary.jk.gov.in .

The e-Kitab Kosh is envisioned as an online library for providing access to a virtual repository of learning resources in five languages viz. English, Hindi, Urdu, Dogri and Kashmiri.