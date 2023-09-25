‘e-services brought efficiency in functioning of all departments’

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that e-services had brought efficiency in the functioning of all departments.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the sidelines of a review meeting-cum-launch event, the chief secretary said, “The e-services have brought about efficiency in the functioning of all the departments and are a very potent tool in realising the J&K administration’s aim of ‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K.’”

He said that the e-initiatives were also being appreciated by people for their inherent hassle-free, transparent nature.

Mehta urged the department to continue its efforts in expanding the e-services portfolio, suggesting the incorporation of new services and setting a target of reaching 1500 e-services.

Chairing a detailed review meeting of the IT Department, he appreciated the efforts of team J&K for achieving the milestone of securing the top spot amongst the states and union territories concerning the number of e-services available to the citizens.

The chief secretary said that the achievement should motivate everyone to further enhance the convenience of the general public through the identification of more areas and services that need to be provided in e-mode.

On the sidelines of the review meeting, he also launched various IT initiatives including the dedication of five new online services to the public, unveiling the J&K instance of the Open Government Data (OGD) platform, the Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP), and Digital Internship programme 2.0.

The meeting was held to further ease the lives of common citizens through the medium of e-initiatives for greater transparency and doorstep delivery of various government services.

During the review of the e-office, Mehta directed a compilation of comprehensive reports highlighting the backlog of e-files within various government departments for swift disposal of files.

He stressed the importance of identifying users who exhibit suboptimal file disposal rates.

The chief secretary underscored the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as voice-to-text converters in e-office operations, and assessed the progress of digital DPR, and virtual tour initiatives.

To sensitise the people about their right to public service delivery promptly and to enhance empowerment and transparency, he directed the incorporation of the PSGA timeline in the SMS sent to people on submitting e-service applications before September end.

Meanwhile, Mehta while unveiling the J&K instance of the Open Government Data (OGD) Platform, the Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP), and the Digital Internship Programme 2.0 called these steps towards digital transformation as creation of new horizons in J&K which is a testament to enhanced transparency.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri informed the chief secretary that this year the department was taking in a batch of 17 interns for training under ‘Digital Internship Programme 2.0’.

She said that this programme aims at improving their acumen to understand the functioning of the government services and processes better.

The review meeting cum launch event was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT Department; CEO, JKeGA; State Informatics Officer, NIC besides other senior officers of the IT Department.