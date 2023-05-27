e-UNNAT portal | 445 services of various deptts integrated

Srinagar: Under e-UNNAT, 445 services of various departments of Jammu and Kashmir have been integrated with this portal and brought under a single unified umbrella so far in Union Territory.
Keeping pace with the digital revolution taking place in the present era, E-Unnat has been successful in extending efficient, transparent and reliable government services to common citizens fulfilling their basic needs in a more robust and responsive manner in Jammu and Kashmir.
With this vital technological intervention, the people are now easily availing all government services at the click of a button thus getting much needed relief from unnecessary hindrances at different official levels.
“Under e-UNNAT, 445 services of various departments have been integrated with this portal and brought under a single unified umbrella, without requiring citizens to remember names of multiple web portals/login credentials,” officials said here. “Lac certificates have been delivered till date. Further, Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) portal having Auto-Appeal System has been also integrated with e-UNNAT to provide a major impetus to transparent, citizen friendly and efficient governance.”
Jammu and Kashmir administration, officials said has made a remarkable achievement in the digital journey of Jammu and Kashmir with e-Unnat services available to the public. Besides, they said, the portal is acting as a window for the government to obtain feedback from citizens on any subject related to service delivery to identify grey areas for further improvement.
Pertinently, through e-Unnat, citizens need to first register and apply for any service by filling an application form. After that, they will receive an output certificate/report as the service deliverable. “Government is in the process of making best use of the Information Technology/ Infrastructure and decided to go fully digital by adopting an outcome-based approach,” officials said adding that over the past two years J&K has made big strides towards digital transformation and has launched ‘Digital Jammu & Kashmir’ programme in mission mode aiming at improvement in service delivery to citizens.
Officials said that other services viz., Rapid Assessment System, Employees Performance Portal (EPM), UMANG, e-Kitabkosh, Digi locker etc are also being accessed digitally by the users. e-office- J&K ranks first amongst UT’s in its uptake in almost 400 offices and disposal rate of 97% of file.
Other IT Infrastructure projects, they said, are under State Wide Area Network (SWAN) connecting 167 Block Headquarters (BHQs), 20 District Headquarters (DHQs and 02 State Headquarters (SHQs).
Officials said that Gati Shakti UT Master Plan is being prepared on the pattern of National Master Plan. “UT Master plan shall be used for integrating planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects,” they said adding that for implementation of Master Plan various UT level Groups / Committees have been constituted by the government and data layers are being uploaded. Out of 28 mandatory layers, 16 data layers have been uploaded. “A total of 58 sub-layers identified have been uploaded on Gati Shakti JK Master Plan portal.”