e-UNNAT portal | 445 services of various deptts integrated

Jammu and Kashmir administration, officials said has made a remarkable achievement in the digital journey of Jammu and Kashmir with e-Unnat services available to the public. Besides, they said, the portal is acting as a window for the government to obtain feedback from citizens on any subject related to service delivery to identify grey areas for further improvement.

Pertinently, through e-Unnat, citizens need to first register and apply for any service by filling an application form. After that, they will receive an output certificate/report as the service deliverable. “Government is in the process of making best use of the Information Technology/ Infrastructure and decided to go fully digital by adopting an outcome-based approach,” officials said adding that over the past two years J&K has made big strides towards digital transformation and has launched ‘Digital Jammu & Kashmir’ programme in mission mode aiming at improvement in service delivery to citizens.

Officials said that other services viz., Rapid Assessment System, Employees Performance Portal (EPM), UMANG, e-Kitabkosh, Digi locker etc are also being accessed digitally by the users. e-office- J&K ranks first amongst UT’s in its uptake in almost 400 offices and disposal rate of 97% of file.

Other IT Infrastructure projects, they said, are under State Wide Area Network (SWAN) connecting 167 Block Headquarters (BHQs), 20 District Headquarters (DHQs and 02 State Headquarters (SHQs).

Officials said that Gati Shakti UT Master Plan is being prepared on the pattern of National Master Plan. “UT Master plan shall be used for integrating planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects,” they said adding that for implementation of Master Plan various UT level Groups / Committees have been constituted by the government and data layers are being uploaded. Out of 28 mandatory layers, 16 data layers have been uploaded. “A total of 58 sub-layers identified have been uploaded on Gati Shakti JK Master Plan portal.”