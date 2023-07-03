Early Assembly Polls in J&K | SC to hear Harsh Dev’s petition on July 6

Jammu: The writ petition pertaining to the conduct of early assembly elections in J&K has been listed for hearing by the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 6.

Former minister and Advocate Harsh Dev Singh said, “As per the ‘cause list’ issued by the Supreme Court registry the matter will be heard by a bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India.”

Singh had filed the writ petition seeking indulgence of the court for restoration of democratic process in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that he was compelled to move the top court of the country in view of the uneasy, disquieting silence maintained by the Government of India and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the issue.

Emphasising the need for the early elections to J&K Legislative Assembly in J&K, Harsh said that any delay in this regard would not only amount to subversion of democracy but also violate the orders of the Supreme Court.