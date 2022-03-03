Edu Deptt to focus on improving learning outcomes: Kansal

Udhampur: Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Rohit Kansal Thursday said that improvement in quality of teaching-learning through a process of student feedback and continuous evaluation would be the motto of the Education Department this year.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the functioning of colleges of Udhampur, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Doda districts of Jammu division at Government Degree College, Udhampur, Kansal said directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on various developmental works going on in these colleges for timely completion.

He instructed the concerned principals of the colleges to monitor the ongoing works in their respective colleges regularly so that they could be completed within the given deadlines.