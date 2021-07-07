EGI condemns deniegrating minority women journalists

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) Wednesday condemned the attempt of deniegrating minority women journalists in the country.
In a statement issued here, the Editors Guild of India said that it considers it reprehensible that images of women journalists and other professionals from minority community were posted online and shared over social media, in a denigrating manner, putting them “up for auction”.
The statement said that journalist Fatima Khan, who had done intrepid reporting on the Delhi riots of 2020, was one of those targeted in these posts.
"This vile attack is symptomatic of underlying misogyny in some sections of the society, especially against Muslim women as well as those who have been outspoken critics of the current government," the EGI statement said.
It said that earlier this year, freelance journalist, NehaDikshit, was threatened and harassed online, stalked, and had an attempted break in at her place, all which was linked to her journalism.
'The Editors Guild of India is deeply concerned about the misuse of digital and social media spaces to harass women journalists to intimidate and silence them. The guild calls upon the law enforcement agencies as well as the National Commission for Women to take this issue with utmost urgency and to trace and punish the wrongdoers. The guild also urges digital media and social media platforms to take appropriate and immediate steps to curtail such actions," the EGI statement said.