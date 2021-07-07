EGI condemns deniegrating minority women journalists

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) Wednesday condemned the attempt of deniegrating minority women journalists in the country.

In a statement issued here, the Editors Guild of India said that it considers it reprehensible that images of women journalists and other professionals from minority community were posted online and shared over social media, in a denigrating manner, putting them “up for auction”.

The statement said that journalist Fatima Khan, who had done intrepid reporting on the Delhi riots of 2020, was one of those targeted in these posts.