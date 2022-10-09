Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrated across Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was celebrated across Poonch. Rajouri and Ramban districts with religious fervour on Sunday.

SUMIT BHARGAV REPORTS FROM RAJOURI

Thousands of people participated in processions organised in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts on the eve of Eid- e- Milad- un- Nabi (SAW).

In Rajouri district, Milad professions were taken out in different areas of the district including Rajouri town, Nowshera, Kalakote, Budhal, Kotranka, Thanamandi, Darhal and Manjakote.At Rajouri, main procession started from Main Bus Stand of Rajouri which passed through main market and ended at Markazi Jamia Masjid.

Thousands of people from areas of Rajouri town and periphery participated in the Milad procession

The participants later assembled at Markazi Jamia Masjid and Eidgah near Dak Bungalow. Prominent religious scholars from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir as well as from other parts of country delivered sermons on Islam, peace, and human values

Senior officers including Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dr Haseeb Mughal, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam also joined the event and greeted people on the occasion.In Poonch district, Eid e Milad un Nabi processions were taken out across the district including Poonch, Surankote and Mendhar. Thousands of people took part. Senior officers of civil and police administration accompanied the processions. The religious scholars later delivered sermons.

M M PARVAIZ REPORTS FROM RAMBAN

Functions related to Eid-e-Milad were held in Masjids across Ramban district. Large number of devotees reached mosques in which the speakers and Islamic scholars greeted Muslims.

Religious processions were taken out in various towns of the district. A huge procession in which hundreds of Muslims participated was taken out in Banihal.

Police and district administration had made elaborate security arrangements for the functions.