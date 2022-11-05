Employee’s performance details cannot be disclosed under RTI: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Saturday held that the “performance of an employee or an officer in an organisation is primarily a matter between the employee and the employer and falls within the meaning of personal information.”

A division bench of Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sindhu Sharma termed furnishing of such information an unnecessary invasion in privacy while allowing a petition filed against an order by Central Information Commission (CIC).

The court’s direction came on a plea filed by an organisation, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) challenging CIC’s direction to its Public Information Officer to furnish the “complete and truthful information point-wise” to an applicant under RTI. The applicant had sought copies of all the complaints filed against one of the organization’s employees.