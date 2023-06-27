‘Empowering women entrepreneurs will promote gender equality’

Budgam: A one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) was today organized by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Gujarat with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) at Sheikh-Ul-Alam Degree College Budgam.
The event aimed to empower and support women entrepreneurs in the region.
Under the leadership of Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW), New Delhi, the EAP in Budgam witnessed a huge gathering of entrepreneurs, aspiring Startups and students.
The Chairperson NCW was the chief guest and delivered an inspiring address to the gathering that emphasized on the critical importance of economic empowerment and independence for women.