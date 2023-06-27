‘Empowering women entrepreneurs will promote gender equality’

Budgam: A one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) was today organized by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Gujarat with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) at Sheikh-Ul-Alam Degree College Budgam.

The event aimed to empower and support women entrepreneurs in the region.