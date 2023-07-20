ENDORSING OF TOBACCO PRODUCTS | JKRTC comes under scrutiny

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) has come under scrutiny for endorsing tobacco products, a direct violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COTPA-2003) in Kashmir.

The advertisement of Vimal Elaichi, previously linked to Vimal Gutkha, a tobacco product, is prominently displayed on JKSRTC buses operating in Srinagar. The advertisements feature prominent celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgan.

Taking action against this blatant violation, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has issued a stern letter to the Managing Director of JKSRTC, emphasizing the serious breaches of COTPA-2003.

The letter points out that the advertisement of Vimal Elaichi indirectly promotes V1 tobacco, formerly known as Vimal Gutkha, as the same brand is now used for Vimal Pan Masala. The presence of V1 tobacco pouches being offered with Vimal Pan Masala raises concerns about its surrogate advertisement for tobacco products.

“With reference to the subject cited above, in this connection it is to bring into your kind notice that an advertisement banner of Vimal Elaichi has been displayed over the RTC vehicles of your department for promotional purposes. Which comes under surrogate advertisement of Section 5 of the COTPA Act and is banned under indirect advertisement,” reads a letter issued by DHSK to MD, JKSRTC.

DHSK said that they are deeply concerned about the influence of such endorsements, especially among the youth, and the detrimental impact on public health initiatives.

DHSK highlights the potential violation of the recently issued guidelines under the Consumer Protection Act, further underscoring the gravity of the matter.