Ensure 100% certification of works taken up under JJM: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday said that the certification of completed works under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is of paramount importance and should be carried out for all the finished works by the concerned department.

He made these remarks during a periodical review meeting held by him to take stock of the progress made in the implementation of the Mission in the UT.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; CEO, JJM; Chief Engineers and other concerned officers of the department. Outstation based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.