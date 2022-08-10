'Ensure PM-Kisan Scheme benefits to all eligible beneficiaries'

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting to review progress on various activities being undertaken regarding the PM-KISAN scheme in the UT, at the Civil Secretariat here today.

He impressed upon the stakeholders to ensure that the twelfth instalment of PM-KISAN is released in favour of the beneficiaries.

He instructed all District Development Commissioners to upload 28 column form provided by the Government of India, on the portal within ten days.

The ADDCs were also directed to monitor the day-to-day performance in this regard and to submit a daily report to the Additional Chief Secretary.