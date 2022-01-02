Ensure regular power supply during winter: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal: National Conference (NC) District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen people across Banihal constituency were facing an extreme shortage of electricity and lack of access to potable water.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a meeting of the NC functionaries and office bearers of NC’s Pogal Paristan block at Ukharhal Shaheen expressed concern over the defunct utility services and dilapidated condition of roads, especially in hilly areas. He said that these had aggravated the problems of people.
Shaheen said that the power and drinking water supply was in disarray while the scarcity of food grains at the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) depots continues to remain a constant irritant.
He said that the administration was missing at the ground level as a result of which the people remain at receiving end.
Shaheen said that people had been facing long hours of unscheduled power cuts which had added to their woes.