'Ensure speedy disposal of cases'

Srinagar: Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul Saturday urged for ensuring fair and speedy disposal of cases with priority to old cases.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the working of the judiciary at District Court Pulwama, Justice Koul interacted with the members of the Bar who projected various demands. He assured them that their genuine demands would be addressed without delay.