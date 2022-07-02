'Ensure speedy disposal of cases'
Srinagar: Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul Saturday urged for ensuring fair and speedy disposal of cases with priority to old cases.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the working of the judiciary at District Court Pulwama, Justice Koul interacted with the members of the Bar who projected various demands. He assured them that their genuine demands would be addressed without delay.
Interacting with Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Justice Koul called for the development of the required infrastructure for the district court.
He also interacted with the judicial officers of the district and other staff of the court.
Meanwhile, Principal District and Session Judge, Abdul Rashid Malik briefed him about the functioning of the judiciary in the district and measures taken to ensure fair and speedy disposal of cases and fulfillment of infrastructural requirements.
SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani was also present on the occasion.