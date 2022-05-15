Entries for first National Film Festival to close on May 16

There are over 40+ awards to be given during the Film Festival Award ceremony and the winners will receive mentioned cash components as well a certificate and a medal.

The list of awards and prizes, rules and terms have been mentioned in the website https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk while the entries can be submitted at - https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk. The last date for receiving entries on the website is 16th May 2022.

The UT will witness jamming of ideas, creativity, lights and music during this mega National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (NFFJK), a grand event to be organized by J&K Film Development Council (JKFDC) in association with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in Srinagar from 15th to 20th June, 2022.