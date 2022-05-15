Entries for first National Film Festival to close on May 16

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir’s first ever “National Film Festival”, which is going to begin on June 15, will give a golden chance to the Indian filmmakers, music producers and artists to win numerous awards under different categories. Entries for participation in the mega event will close on May 16.
Indian filmmakers and music producers besides artists have been invited to submit their original films – fiction, documentary, OTT or short films and music videos for the first National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir for a chance to win awards under three broad categories including Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Music Videos.
There are over 40+ awards to be given during the Film Festival Award ceremony and the winners will receive mentioned cash components as well a certificate and a medal.
The list of awards and prizes, rules and terms have been mentioned in the website https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk while the entries can be submitted at - https://filmfreeway.com/nffjk. The last date for receiving entries on the website is 16th May 2022.
The UT will witness jamming of ideas, creativity, lights and music during this mega National Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (NFFJK), a grand event to be organized by J&K Film Development Council (JKFDC) in association with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in Srinagar from 15th to 20th June, 2022.
The idea behind this film festival is to highlight film, music and creative ecosystem in J&K along with UT’s natural splendor and socio-cultural magnificence to the world.
The Film festival, which will be a congregation of best of films and music, film-makers, music artists and allied talents, will serve as a reservoir of creativity and inspiration for anyone across the world who aspires to live, love and breathe films and music.
The competition is being organised to recognize Indian talent in music, feature, short films, documentary and film making besides providing opportunities to connect to the sparsely located film-making community of the J&K through networking and collaborative projects.
A filmmaker and a famous artist, while appreciating the holding of this festival, said that the event would provide them with an opportunity to explore the works and perspectives of other filmmakers besides building an audience for the work of filmmakers. “It will also develop the skill of film-making using minimal efficient resources. It will work to the advantage of identifying young and fresh talent in the film-making and music industry in Jammu & Kashmir. The event will also centre-stage the filmmaking process and incentivize local talent to pursue a career in filmmaking and world of music as well,” he said.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at the launch of the Union Territory’s Film Policy, had said ‘It has been worked out to facilitate overall growth of film industry in the region including setting up of a film development council and revival of closed cinema halls’.
The policy, launched at a star-studded event in the presence of actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, aims at establishing Jammu and Kashmir as the first choice for film shooting destination for the filmmakers.