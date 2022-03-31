EPFO clears 13 pension cases in March

Srinagar: The EPFO Regional Office, Jammu, has cleared 13 pension cases this month.
Initiating the process of settlement of pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself the pension claims are being accorded priority and efforts are being made to ensure disposal of maximum number of pension cases.
The pensioners will also receive arrears towards pension from the date of superannuation.
The monthly pension will be available to members if they have ten or more years of service under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 in one or more Establishment(s). The eligible members may avail Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age.
Provision of monthly pension is also available to the family of EPS members in case of unfortunate demise of an EPS member while in service. The family member(s) may avail monthly pension by applying offline claim through the employer of the deceased member.