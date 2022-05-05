EPFO Regional Office organises Pension Adalat

The pension claims are being accorded highest priority and efforts are being made to ensure disposal of maximum number of pension cases, the EPFO office said.

Monthly pension is available to members if they have ten or more years of service under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 “in one or more establishment(s).”

The eligible members may avail Superannuation Pension by applying online claim through their UAN Login after attainment of 58 years of age. “Provision of monthly pension is also available to the family of EPS members in case of unfortunate demise of EPS member while in service. The family member(s) may avail monthly pension by applying offline claim through employer of the deceased member,” it said.