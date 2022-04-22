EPFO settles over 4,000 claims in 4 days

Jammu: EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has taken a series of proactive measures to fast-track its services and come up to the expectations of the stakeholders.
The EPFO is providing social security to its members despite several hurdles and obstacles coming in the way.
“There has been a significant improvement in the daily disposals, which have increased from around 500 daily settlements of claims to 1000 despite challenges such as intermittent power cut, the ongoing strike of the employees of JKEPFO among others” an official handout of the EFPO stated.
The dedicated team of EPFO, RO Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh has taken a resolve to extend seamless service to the stakeholders of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The exemplary work is being accomplished by a team of committed staff which include Pranav Gupta (ASO) who recorded disposal of 210 claims, ChiranjiLal Sharma (SSSA) 220 claims, Dharmander (SS) 284 claims, Sanjeev Kumar (Sr. SSA) 344 claims, KetanSaxena (Sr. SSA) 366 claims, Subhash Chandra (Sr. SSA) 306 claims, Arun Kumar (Sr. SSA) 345 claims, Raja Ramanna (SSSA) 297 claims, Rajander Kumar (SSSA) 285 claims, during previous four days.
The EPFO, Jammu settled three thousand three hundred fifty-five (3355) claims in last four days. This achievement has been supported by Accounts Officers, who finally approve the claims.
AmitJakhmola, Shiva Murthy, Pramod Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Vijay Choithani and JagpreetCheema in Jammu, and AnkurJanghu, Suhail Khan in Srinagar, PramodLokhande, (DPA) and Rajan T (DPA), ArpitSinghal (SSSA) and Mukesh Kumar (SSSA) have equally supported in achieving this feat.