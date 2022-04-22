EPFO settles over 4,000 claims in 4 days

Jammu: EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has taken a series of proactive measures to fast-track its services and come up to the expectations of the stakeholders.

The EPFO is providing social security to its members despite several hurdles and obstacles coming in the way.

“There has been a significant improvement in the daily disposals, which have increased from around 500 daily settlements of claims to 1000 despite challenges such as intermittent power cut, the ongoing strike of the employees of JKEPFO among others” an official handout of the EFPO stated.