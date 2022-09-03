EPFO volunteers to work in flexible hours to manage work

Srinagar: EPFO volunteers will work in flexible hours to manage work, the organisation said.

“EPFO being a high stake Organisation of Government of India under Ministry of Labour had embarked upon its journey in J&K and Ladakh from November, 2019, where initially, the first team comprising of six Enforcement Officers, one Regional P F Commissioner-II and one Regional Commissioner-I laid the basic foundation,” it said.

This team had to educate employers and employees about filing ECRs and manners/methods of seeking withdrawals and activation of UAN, seeding KYC. The second team of EPFO took over charge in July, 2021 onwards when all the members of first team except one RPFC-II, Ramesh in Jammu and one EO in Srinagar stayed back.