EPFO volunteers to work in flexible hours to manage work

Srinagar: EPFO volunteers will work in flexible hours to manage work, the organisation said.
“EPFO being a high stake Organisation of Government of India under Ministry of Labour had embarked upon its journey in J&K and Ladakh from November, 2019, where initially, the first team comprising of six Enforcement Officers, one Regional P F Commissioner-II and one Regional Commissioner-I laid the basic foundation,” it said.
This team had to educate employers and employees about filing ECRs and manners/methods of seeking withdrawals and activation of UAN, seeding KYC. The second team of EPFO took over charge in July, 2021 onwards when all the members of first team except one RPFC-II, Ramesh in Jammu and one EO in Srinagar stayed back.
The real service delivery in terms of claim settlement started from July, 2021. It was a daunting task as the computer systems were supposed to be aligned with the National Data Centre on Central Server and roles had to allot in hierarchy. Entire accounts related work fell upon the team that remained in Jammu.
Claims started landing up in the system successively. Work in Kashmir and Ladakh was also being processed from Jammu. There was an imminent need for a strong team to work in such an environment. Initially SSAs were processing 40 claims per person. A small team of SSSAs and few Accounts Officers took the lead and raised per capita settlement through their dedication
Owing to COVID-19, flexi hours was a preferred option which was supported by most of the dealing hands.
The workload was managed reasonably, barring a few individuals majority of officials started working sincerely. Flexi hours help the office in speedier settlement of claims. Many dealing hands of morning shift attend office before 7 am.
Employer from M/s Gupta Hardware Store Udhampur was unable to file ECR. He raised his grievance over telephone and official WhatsApp. The employer was felicitated through telephone that how to file ECR. More than 200 Joint declaration was updated today in RO Jammu and about 100 in RO Srinagar.