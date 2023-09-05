Evading arrest for 18 years, man involved in multiple cheating cases arrested from Delhi: Crime Branch

Srinagar: Evading arrest for the past 18 years, a proclaimed offender wanted in multiple cases of cheating was arrested by the Crime Branch Kashmir’s Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar, from New Delhi on Tuesday.

A statement of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, issued here said that a ‘proclaimed offender’ Samiullah Sheikh of Darish Kadal, Srinagar, presently residing at Arampora Nawakadal, Srinagar was arrested from New Delhi.

The statement said that he was wanted in multiple cases of cheating and had been evading arrest for the last 18 years.

It said that the modus operandi adopted by the accused in committing financial crimes was that he would fabricate fake and forged revenue documents and hoodwink the banks by availing hefty loans against such documents.

The statement said that he had swindled more than Rs 1 crore from various banks and had been constantly changing his residential locations since the year 2007 to escape the clutches of law. It said that a special team of Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir), which had been assiduously been working on tracing the conman, succeeded in locating and arresting him from his hide-out in the Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi.