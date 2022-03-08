Every district to have ‘Women Haat’ within a month: Chief Secretary

He said that women of J&K had shattered the glass ceiling and had always been ahead of men even in the difficult times of 1990s.

Mehta said that a little needs to be done to empower them in real terms as they were never discriminated based on their gender.

He encouraged them to come forward and try their luck in men-dominated avenues like MGNREGA contracts, the tourism sector, and others.

The chief secretary said that they would always find administration on their side. He said them to explore any enterprise of their liking and ask for assistance due to them as their right with all emphasis. He said that JKRLM is the apt platform to fulfill their dreams.