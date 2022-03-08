Every district to have ‘Women Haat’ within a month: Chief Secretary

Jammu: On International Women’s Day, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday announced that every district would have its ‘Umeed Women Haat’ by next month.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Secretary was speaking at a function organised by J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) to honour the women achievers of J&K and launch a few women-oriented initiatives.
Mehta said that he wishes to see a women haat in every panchayat.
He said that women of J&K had shattered the glass ceiling and had always been ahead of men even in the difficult times of 1990s.
Mehta said that a little needs to be done to empower them in real terms as they were never discriminated based on their gender.
He encouraged them to come forward and try their luck in men-dominated avenues like MGNREGA contracts, the tourism sector, and others.
The chief secretary said that they would always find administration on their side. He said them to explore any enterprise of their liking and ask for assistance due to them as their right with all emphasis. He said that JKRLM is the apt platform to fulfill their dreams.
Mehta asked the JKRLM to take the simultaneous initiative of creating digital literacy among these rural women so that their interests are safeguarded more effectively.
He said that these women even if not literate were capable of learning these skills if given a chance.
The chief secretary said that a plethora of measures had been taken by the government to take J&K ahead.
He said that no initiative was going to fulfill its objective unless women own and adopt it.
Mehta said that in the next 5 years, the GDP of J&K would double and women had the opportunity to take their share out and increase their income manifold.
He said JKRLM had achieved the feat of training 5 lakh women and he expects them to take it to 10 lakh women trainees till next International Women’s Day.