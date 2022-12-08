Every segment of society must realise the futility of conflict and utility of peace, harmony and brotherhood : LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Message of Humanity Conference organised by Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K.
The Conference was presided over by Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan. Arif Mohammed Khan in his presidential address spoke elaborately on the message of different religions. He said Secularism has been a core characteristic of India society since ages and organisations like Dogra Sadar Sabha represent the inherent values and traditions of our ancient Indian culture.
Prosperity and growth require unity and oneness. Our nation is home to unity in diversity and it has always welcomed every religion that ever came to this land. Many prominent religions have their deep connections with this land about which many people do not know, he added.
Addressing the august gathering, the Lt Governor said that the convention provided a unique platform to spread the eternal & universal message of peace, social equality and communal harmony; aptly echoing the belief of all humanistic thinkers around the world.
We are the inheritors of a great civilisation that has always believed in world peace and universal brotherhood. Thinkers and individuals must take advantage of the immense moral force of the two and contribute to create an inclusive ecosystem for the society, he said. We are witnessing new threats to peace, and terrorism exported by the neighbouring country is one of them. We are dealing with threat of terrorism firmly and confident of rooting out this menace from our soil, the Lt Governor further added.
Noting that social development and aspirations of people can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace, the Lt Governor said every segment of society must realise the futility of conflict and utility of peace, harmony and brotherhood.