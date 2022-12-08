Every segment of society must realise the futility of conflict and utility of peace, harmony and brotherhood : LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Message of Humanity Conference organised by Dogra Sadar Sabha, J&K.

The Conference was presided over by Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan. Arif Mohammed Khan in his presidential address spoke elaborately on the message of different religions. He said Secularism has been a core characteristic of India society since ages and organisations like Dogra Sadar Sabha represent the inherent values and traditions of our ancient Indian culture.

Prosperity and growth require unity and oneness. Our nation is home to unity in diversity and it has always welcomed every religion that ever came to this land. Many prominent religions have their deep connections with this land about which many people do not know, he added.

Addressing the august gathering, the Lt Governor said that the convention provided a unique platform to spread the eternal & universal message of peace, social equality and communal harmony; aptly echoing the belief of all humanistic thinkers around the world.