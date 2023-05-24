Every water source is govt’s property: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that “every water source in the State is and shall remain the property of the Government”.

A bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal said this while dismissing a plea by residents of the village Qasba Yar of Shopian district, who had sought court intervention not to change, divert or take any water from a canal, Yari Kohal.

“A perusal of Section 3 of Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, reveals that every water source in the State is and shall remain the property of the Government,” the Court said.

“And any proprietary ownership, riparian or usage right on such water resources vested in any individual, group of individuals or any other body, corporation, company, society or community shall, from the date of commencement of the Act, be deemed to have been terminated and vested with the Government”.