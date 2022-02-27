Ex-Army chief bats for popular Govt in J&K
Jaipur: Former Army chief General N C Vij said on Saturday that there was an urgent need for the establishment of a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.
He said that the people of J&K, who had suffered for too long being dissociated from mainstream India, want to usher in a new era and adopt their growth path.
Speaking at a webinar organised by two city-based literary bodies and a research and publishing organisation, Prakrit Bharti Academy, Vij said that Kashmiris were living in complete isolation for years, but they had always been keen to remain a part of India with some individual and distinct identity.
He said if Kashmir remains a part of India, the credit for this should go to a nationalist like the late Sheikh Abdullah, who always worked to ensure that Kashmir remains part of India and not become a part of Pakistan.
He said the formation of the new set-up in J&K and also in Ladakh following the abrogation of the two articles created some confusion among the people of Kashmir and also in Jammu. This distrust could be eliminated only through honest efforts on the part of the Centre, Vij said.
He said the delimitation process which was about to get completed had also raised apprehension in the minds of the people of Kashmir, who feel under the new delimitation process they would be marginalised and the Jammu part would have more constituencies.
Vij said there was an urgent need for convincing the people on the objectives of the delimitation process.