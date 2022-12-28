Ex DGP Prisons H K Lohia murder case | Charge-sheet against accused produced in court

Jammu: Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch Jammu today produced charge-sheet in Ex-DGP Prisons J&K H K Lohia murder case FIR No. 345/2022 of Police Station Domana, in the Court against the accused Yassir Ahmed of Halla Dandrath Ramban.
According to a press note, the FIR was registered on October 3 in Police station Domana and investigation started. On October 12 the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch by Police Headquarters J&K and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by Crime Headquarters, J&K for further investigation of the case.
During investigation, all cogent evidence(s) (Oral, Documentary, Circumstantial, Expert & Technical) were collected by the SIT. Besides, Narco Analysis test of accused was also conducted at DFSL Gandhi Nagar Gujarat.
On the basis of evidence, offences u/s 302, 201 IPC 4/25 Arms Act stand established against the accused namely Yassir Ahmed of Halla Dandrath Ramban who has committed murder of the then DGP Prisons J&K HK Lohia, the press note said. “The charge- sheet stands thus produced in the Court of Law for judicial determination,” the press note added.