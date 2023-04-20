Ex-gratia relief to NoK of CPMF personnel enhanced

Jammu: The government Thursday accorded sanction to the enhancement of ex-gratia relief to the Next of Kin (NoKs) of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF), personnel hailing from Jammu & Kashmir who “attain martyrdom either inside or outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.”

The order has been issued in pursuance of the Administrative Council decision taken on March 13, 2023.

As per GAD order, the enhancement will be on the same terms as notified vide Government Order No 823-GAD of 2022 dated July 12, 2022 for Defence Force personnel.

Mentioning the details, the order specified that there would be “enhancement of ex-gratia relief from Rs 5.00 lakh to Rs 25.00 lakh (Rs.20.00 lakh out of UT budget and Rs.5.00 lakh out of Security Related Expenditure (SRE) in favour in NoKs of those Central Armed paramilitary personnel hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, who attain martyrdom within the territorial jurisdiction of Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.”