Ex- Minister, Bharat Vikas Parishad delegation call on LG Sinha

Similarly, a delegation of office bearers of Bharat Vikas Parishad J&K headed by its Regional President Devraj Sharma projected various issues of public importance.

Other office bearers of Bharat Vikas Parishad including its Regional Joint General Secretary Arun Sharma, State President Ashok Khajuria, Vice President Vijay Sharma, and State General Secretary Narendar Mishra were also present during the interaction.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of delegations and former Minister observed that the Government is sensitive to the issues and needs of the people and various stakeholders.

The Lt Governor assured them that the issues and demands projected by them would be looked into for early redressal on merit.