Ex Minister, BJP spokesperson, JK NYC employees delegation call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: A delegation of JK NYC Employees Association led by former Minister, Sunil Sharma; and Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson and Head Policy Research, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The members of JK NYC delegation apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues and formulation of a policy for them.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson and Head Policy Research, also met the Lt Governor and discussed with him various issues pertaining to welfare of the people of the UT.