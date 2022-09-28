Ex-MLA Mankotia likely to join BJP

Jammu: Senior politician and former MLA from Udhampur, Balwant Singh Mankotia has left for Delhi and he is likely to join BJP.
“Yes, I have come to Delhi to meet some senior leaders of BJP,” Mankotia told Greater Kashmir over phone. He said that he will hold a meeting with the BJP’s senior leader and later, it would be decided when to join.
Pertinently, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had expelled Mankotia from the party recently and he had openly termed the political party being run by outsiders. It was speculated following his expulsion from the party and he is most likely to join BJP during the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.
He was the senior leader of J&K National Panthers Party, but he left the party due to differences with the regional political party.
Soon after he joined AAP in Delhi, another prominent face of JKNPP also left the party and joined AAP. Since then, it was contemplated by the political analysts that the fresh joining by his rival may not be suitable for Mankotia.
"The political activities of Mankotia since then declined and he started looking for opportunity as he felt betrayed by the AAP," the political analysts observe.