Ex-MLA Mankotia likely to join BJP

Jammu: Senior politician and former MLA from Udhampur, Balwant Singh Mankotia has left for Delhi and he is likely to join BJP.

“Yes, I have come to Delhi to meet some senior leaders of BJP,” Mankotia told Greater Kashmir over phone. He said that he will hold a meeting with the BJP’s senior leader and later, it would be decided when to join.

Pertinently, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had expelled Mankotia from the party recently and he had openly termed the political party being run by outsiders. It was speculated following his expulsion from the party and he is most likely to join BJP during the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.