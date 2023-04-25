Exchange of proprietary land for encroached kahcharai land not permissible now: HC

The court’s direction came after it heard the parties through their counsel.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has come up with a policy for protecting the rights of small land holders who are in possession of kahcharai land.

“As such, the possession of the petitioner over the land in question was required to be protected,” he said.

“In this regard it is to be noted that no such policy has been brought on record by the petitioner nor the particulars of any such policy have even been mentioned by him,” the court said.

“Even if there is any such policy, it shall be open to the respondents to deal with the case of the petitioner in accordance with such policy but the petitioner cannot seek direction upon the respondents to grant sanction for exchange of his proprietary land in lieu of kahcharai land as the same is not permissible in law.”