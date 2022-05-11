Experts term NEP-2020 as a ‘liberating’ document

Srinagar: Continuing with the exercise of finalising the position papers prepared by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), three more State Focus Groups (SFGs) held a consultative meet at the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) division office here at Bemina.
NCERT, tasked with the responsibility of framing the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), has formed several groups comprising experts from various fields to prepare position papers on some 25 themes/areas.
The NCF Committee has appointed chairpersons, member secretaries and members to prepare the position papers. Four NCFs have been laid out by the NEP 2020 on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), School Education (SE), Teacher Education (TE) and Adult Education (AE) have been laid out by the NEP 2020.
All states and UTs have been asked to prepare their State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) passing through the process of District Level Consultations (DLC), mobile app survey and development of position papers by the State Focus Groups in 25 areas/themes identified as per the NEP, 2020.
The groups on Philosophy of Education, Adult Education and Teacher Education are led by Dr Najmah Peerzada, Associate Professor, School of Education and Behavioural Sciences, University of Kashmir, Dr Ghulam Hassan Mir, Head, Directorate of Lifelong Learning, University of Kashmir and Dr Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dean and Head, School of Education, Central University of Kashmir respectively.
NCERT has also sought the expertise of the former Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Rafi, whose know-how on the subject is well established.
SCERT has been nominated as a nodal agency to prepare the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) through a series of consultative meetings involving educationists, teacher educators, resource persons, representatives from Social Welfare Department, parents and neo-literates.
Dr Nazneen, HOD, Education Research Survey and Analysis (ERSA), SCERT, Fayaz Ahmad, Academic Officer, SCERT and Arshad Hussain Zargar, Academic Officer, District Institute of Education Research and Training (DIET) are the member secretaries.