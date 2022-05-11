Experts term NEP-2020 as a ‘liberating’ document

Srinagar: Continuing with the exercise of finalising the position papers prepared by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), three more State Focus Groups (SFGs) held a consultative meet at the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) division office here at Bemina.

NCERT, tasked with the responsibility of framing the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), has formed several groups comprising experts from various fields to prepare position papers on some 25 themes/areas.