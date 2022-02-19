Expose wrong policies of BJP Govt in J&K: G A Mir

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday exhorted the party cadres to expose the “wrong policies” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in J&K.
Addressing Congress workers during the party’s membership drive in Samba district, Mir, joined by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, said Mir said that Congress was the only secular alternative acceptable to the people in J&K.
He urged the party cadres to work for the wellbeing of the people and asked them to strengthen Congress under the young and dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi.
Urging them to expose the “failures” and “wrong policies” of the BJP government in J&K, Mir said, “These policies are responsible for the current situation prevailing in J&K.”
He expressed concern over the “extremely volatile situation” in J&K describing it as a “fallout of wrong policies” adopted by both the J&K government and the Centre.
“The situation has turned from bad to worse. This has also vitiated an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in J&K, especially in Kashmir,” Mir said.
“Being the only unifying force in the country and J&K, Congress will continue to work for peace and stability,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla blamed BJP for betraying the trust of the refugees of 1947, 1965, and 1971 by not fulfilling the promises made to them during the last Lok Sabha and assembly polls.