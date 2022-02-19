Expose wrong policies of BJP Govt in J&K: G A Mir

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday exhorted the party cadres to expose the “wrong policies” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in J&K.

Addressing Congress workers during the party’s membership drive in Samba district, Mir, joined by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, said Mir said that Congress was the only secular alternative acceptable to the people in J&K.