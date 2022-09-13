Extending the benefits of Amnesty scheme has given a big respite to thousands of people: BJP

The Amnesty Scheme which was given by the government earlier could not be availed by thousands of people in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory because of COVID-19. The decision taken by the government now of extending the benefits and creating the provision for payment by installments is a welcome step.

He asserted that it was a long pending demand of the affected person and was pursued by Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party leadership under the able guidance of President of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party unit Ravinder Raina who requested the Lieutenant Governor in this regard and number of delegations/ deputations of the party had also met the administration.

Sunil Sethi also noted with gratitude the decision taken by the LG administration in acknowledgment of the assertions and efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party in this regard.

He said that the party is committed to picking up all the causes of the public so that the public is largely benefitted because of transparent and responsive government.