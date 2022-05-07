‘Extension of central laws after abrogation of Art 370 established equitable society across J&K’

Srinagar: With the extension of 890 Central laws applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, repeal of 205 state laws and modification of 129 laws after the abrogation of Article 370, a system of equitable justice has been established in J&K for all sections of people.

The rights of weaker sections like Scheduled Tribes, other traditional forest dwellers, Scheduled Castes and Safai Karamcharis are now ensured by the application of relevant Acts. Rights of children and senior citizens are now being ensured.

In order to create a just and equitable society, reservation rules have been amended to extend benefits of reservation to left out categories like Pahari speaking people and economically weaker sections.