Extension of central laws established equitable system of justice across J&K: Govt

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn. Tribals are getting land rights, thousands of government jobs have been provided within record time with complete transparency and major steps have been taken to ensure the empowerment of women, marginalised as well as weaker groups.

In a major relief to socially and educationally backward classes, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has enhanced their income ceiling from Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 8 lakh allowing them to avail benefits of reservation according to provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004.

The rights of weaker sections like Scheduled Tribes, other traditional forest dwellers, Scheduled Castes and safai karamcharis’ are now ensured by the application of relevant Acts. Rights of children and senior citizens are now being ensured.