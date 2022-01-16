Faculty Dev prog concludes at Aryans

Srinagar: A six day online faculty development programme on “Advances in Pharmaceutical Research” was organised by Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.

According to a press note, the programme was sponsored by All India Council of Technical Education, New Delhi (AICTE) and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda sponsored. It was aimed at providing the faculty members with an opportunity to acquire knowledge about current technological developments in field of pharmacy.