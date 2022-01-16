Faculty Dev prog concludes at Aryans

Srinagar: A six day online faculty development programme on “Advances in Pharmaceutical Research” was organised by Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.
According to a press note, the programme was sponsored by All India Council of Technical Education, New Delhi (AICTE) and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda sponsored. It was aimed at providing the faculty members with an opportunity to acquire knowledge about current technological developments in field of pharmacy.
After completion, the valedictory programme was graced by Dr Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, University institute of pharmaceutical sciences (UIPS), Panjab University Chandigarh as chief guest and Dr Balwinder Singh, Director, College Development Council (CDC), MRSPTU as Guest of honor. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the program.
During the week, various pharma experts including Dr Suresh Kumar, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Drug Research, Punjabi University, Patiala, Dr Sumit Biswas, Department of Biological Sciences, Bits Pilani, Goa, Dr Zakir Hussain, College of Pharmacy, Hyderabad, Dr Arpita Pandey Tiwari, Department of Stem Cell and Medical Biology, DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur, Rajesh Chopra, Plant Head, Panacea Biotec, DrJagmahender Sehrawat, Pharmaceutical Anthropology, Panjab University, Chandigarh etc. addressed all participants.
It is to be mentioned that hundreds of faculty from various pharmacy colleges across the nation registered as participants and core research domains, including pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical biotechnology, pharmaceutical analysis, pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmacology and pharmaceutics, Nanotechnology etc.
During the closing ceremony the participants were honoured with the certificates. On the occasion Dr Prasanta Das, Principal, Aryans College of Pharmacy and Dr Krishna Singla, Principal, Aryans Pharmacy College were present.