Farooq Abdullah calls for magnanimous reach-out

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said that the people of J&K cannot be subdued by the strong-armed measures and called for a magnanimous reach-out to the people to address the issues concerning them.

Addressing a workers convention at Banihal, Abdullah said that the purpose of the NC was to uplift downtrodden Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians so that they could live with respect and self esteem.