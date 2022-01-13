Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari, G A Mir, Hakeem Yaseen greet people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Srinagar: Political leaders Thursday greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sankranti saying the festival was emblematic of the rich cultural diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

They expressed hope that the festivity would act as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region.