Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari, G A Mir, Hakeem Yaseen greet people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Srinagar: Political leaders Thursday greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sankranti.
A statement of NC issued here said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sankranti saying the festival was emblematic of the rich cultural diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.
They expressed hope that the festivity would act as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the region.
In a separate statement, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari greeted the people on the occasion of Lohri saying he wishes the festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity.
“This festival bolsters the sense of unity and togetherness in the society among different communities,” he said and appealed to the people to observe COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) while celebrating the festival.
A statement of Congress issued here said that Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sankranti saying that Lohri, the festival of harvest, was a unique occasion reflecting multiplicity and the age-old tradition of togetherness.
“I send best wishes to people on this occasion and pray for their wellbeing,” he said and expressed hope that the occasion would be the harbinger of good health and prosperity of the people.
“Festivals will continue to remain an important part of our unique culture while providing opportunities to intermingle and exchange ideas with each other,” Mir said.
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen also felicitated people on Lohri.
In a statement issued here, PDF quoted Yaseen as saying that Lohri represents J&K’s composite ethos and prayed that the occasion proves a harbinger of peace, prosperity, and development in J&K.
He urged the people to take a pledge on this day to strengthen the bonds of centuries-old brotherhood and communal harmony, which were the hallmark of J&K’s composite culture.