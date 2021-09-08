FC Finance to probe upgradation of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits

It states that the Director Finance, Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation and Reconstruction should be the presenting officer.

The enquiry officer has been directed to complete it at the earliest.

The project was approved for 1 BHK flats in Vessu and Sheikhpura and accordingly, the construction work was started.

“However, the project was abruptly changed from 1 BHK to 2 BHK following directions from the then chief minister who directed the concerned authorities to do so with an aim to provide better accommodation to the Kashmiri migrants for the purpose of rehabilitation,” said a senior official.

The official said, “However, the Finance department is not giving its concurrence to the project about the change in scope of construction work of flats from 1 BHK to 2 BHK as it has increased the construction cost and that is why the enquiry has been ordered.”