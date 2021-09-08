FC Finance to probe upgradation of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits
Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) Wednesday appointed Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo as inquiry officer to inquire into the change in scope of construction works of flats from 1 BHK to 2 BHK for transit accommodation for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, Atal Dulloo as inquiry officer to enquire into the change in scope of construction work of flats from 1 BHK to 2 BHK for transit accommodation of Kashmiri migrants at Vessu, Kulgam and Sheikhpura, Budgam,” an order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi reads.
It states that the Director Finance, Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation and Reconstruction should be the presenting officer.
The enquiry officer has been directed to complete it at the earliest.
The project was approved for 1 BHK flats in Vessu and Sheikhpura and accordingly, the construction work was started.
“However, the project was abruptly changed from 1 BHK to 2 BHK following directions from the then chief minister who directed the concerned authorities to do so with an aim to provide better accommodation to the Kashmiri migrants for the purpose of rehabilitation,” said a senior official.
The official said, “However, the Finance department is not giving its concurrence to the project about the change in scope of construction work of flats from 1 BHK to 2 BHK as it has increased the construction cost and that is why the enquiry has been ordered.”
The official said, “Approximately, 1 BHK had the construction cost of Rs 12 lakh but it increased approximately up to Rs 25 lakhs per 2 BHK. Therefore, the Finance department is going to probe to ascertain the factual position leading to the change of construction project from 1 BHK to 2 BHK.”
The J&K government has constructed residential quarters for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits who have been employed in the government service under the Prime Minister’s package.
Accordingly, many of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit families of the employees have shifted to these protected colonies in Kashmir.