Fear among PM package employees after leak of credentials

Jammu: Terrorist threat from “Kashmir Fight” to the PM Package Employees serving in Kashmir with the release of their credentials with their postings details and names has spread fear among the Kashmiri Pandits.
Already, the migrant Kashmiri Pandits were holding protests in Jammu under the banner of All Migrants Employees Association, Kashmir seeking their relocation from Kashmir to Jammu due to security reasons.
The fresh threat has created panic among them and they have threatened to intensify their agitation.
“When Rahul Bhat was killed, the government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) but its report is still awaited. It is up to the government and the security forces to ensure security of the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir as well as hold a probe to unmask the people behind the threat,” said senior office bearer of Association representing PM Package employees in Jammu.
The government teacher, who returned from Kashmir following targeted killings and continuously participating in protests near here at Canal Road said, “The situation is not good for those who returned back to Kashmir and joined their duties due to some compulsions i.e., financial, their students were in mid term of schools and other issues.”
“Around 95 percent of PM Package employees have not received their salaries from September/October 2022 onwards. The salaries of only 5 percent PM package employees so far have been released,” he claimed.
Another protesting PM package employee told Greater Kashmir that “Majority of the Kashmiri Pandit employees have returned back to Jammu and are holding protests for their relocation. However, their demand is yet to be fulfilled.”
He said that “We are on the threat list of the terror groups and the government must take care of the release of the credentials of the PM Package employees. The concerned DDOs were compelling us to join duties and then they stopped releasing our salaries.”
Pertinently, the “terror group” has issued a list of PM Package employees referring to them as migrant Kashmiri Pandits and others as non-locals while disclosing number of locations referring to the jobs and flats.
In view of the targeted killings in Kashmir, the Jammu based reserved category SC employees also returned like their counterpart Kashmiri Pandits and held protest demonstrations. They were also holding protests seeking relocation to Jammu till the security situation improves in Kashmir.