Fear among PM package employees after leak of credentials

Jammu: Terrorist threat from “Kashmir Fight” to the PM Package Employees serving in Kashmir with the release of their credentials with their postings details and names has spread fear among the Kashmiri Pandits.

Already, the migrant Kashmiri Pandits were holding protests in Jammu under the banner of All Migrants Employees Association, Kashmir seeking their relocation from Kashmir to Jammu due to security reasons.

The fresh threat has created panic among them and they have threatened to intensify their agitation.

“When Rahul Bhat was killed, the government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) but its report is still awaited. It is up to the government and the security forces to ensure security of the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir as well as hold a probe to unmask the people behind the threat,” said senior office bearer of Association representing PM Package employees in Jammu.