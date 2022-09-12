Fear psychosis prevalent among border residents despite Indo-Pak border peace

Taking into account the risk to their life, Bhatti recalled how the financially-prosperous families moved out of the border villages and settled in Vijaypur town and Jammu City while they continue to live under the constant threat of ceasefire violations.

“Many of the border villages have no bunkers to hide whenever firing or crossing border shelling starts,” he said.

BKU General Secretary and ex-sarpanch, Prem Pal, who lives in Barota Camp on the zero line told Greater Kashmir that fear was part of their lives.

“Once there was a function in our village. The youth were dancing to the tune of music on the rooftop of a house when they noticed a drone. We all alerted the security forces, and, accordingly, measures were taken by them,” he said.

Pal said that the bunkers were urgently required for the border villages.

“My village has no individual bunker but a community bunker is still under construction despite knowing the unpredictability of the situation. Similarly, Kamore Camp, Kesso, Pakhdi, Khanpur, Kajyal, Bajwati, and other villages also have no bunkers although they are also close to the border,” he said.

Pal recalled that the politicians had assured them 5 marlas of land at safer locations but did not fulfill the commitment so far while their families remained dependent on the authorities for emergency exits during ceasefire violations.

DDC Suchetgarh, Taranjit Singh Tonny told Greater Kashmir that fear psychosis had become a part of the lives of the people of Suchergarh and other border villages.

“They have become the first line of defence as they live close to the border but ahead of the Army. They are as good as the Indian Army,” he said.

Tonny said that the ceasefire cannot be permanently ensured as peace is often violated without provocation.

“The farmers, also concerned about their fields and agricultural land, come ahead of the fence where wild grass has grown and the area has become home for wild animals. As they cannot use this land, the government should give them compensation as many of them have become landless,” he said.

Referring to the bunkers constructed in his constituency - Suchetgarh, Tonny said that the bunkers were filled with dirty water and no one could take shelter in them in case of ceasefire violations.

“The bunkers are filled with dirty water and home snakes. These are unsafe and not maintained by the concerned department,” he said.