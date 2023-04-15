Field intelligence key to challenges in policing: DIG

At the outset of meeting, the DIG briefed the nafri of police post Peeri and passed on necessary directions and instructions regarding upcoming and current Policing challenges.

He also reviewed the functioning of Police Post Peeri and held stores-weapon inspection too.

He exhorted upon the nafri to generate valuable inputs regarding movement of anti-national elements in their area of responsibility, drug peddlers active in the area and the bovine smugglers operating under various covers.

He emphasised that intelligence is the key to policing hallenges. Policemen particularly the local ones need to use all their contacts to develop a strong intelligence network. Passing such quality information immediately to concerned quarters will help in restoration of complete peace in the area, DIG added. He also checked various welfare issues of the men at Police Post Peeri and advised them to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the premises.