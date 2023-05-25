Filmmaker Jalal-ud-Din Baba nominated for National award

Srinagar: Jalal-Ud-Din Baba, Science filmmaker from Jammu & Kashmir has been nominated for National Water Award 2022 ceremony of which will be held on June 17 at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi.
Baba heads the Center For Environment & Sustainable Development (CESD) which publishes “Water The Living Side Of Life” E-Magazine.
The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti will organise the Award Distribution Ceremony. Organisers said Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest and will felicitate the Awardees.
Center For Environment & Sustainable Development (CESD) will receive the 2nd Best Earth Journalism (Print & Electronic Media Award 2022)
41 winners, including joint winners, have been selected for the 4th National Water Award.
This is the 5th time Baba will be conferred with National Award for Science Communication, Earth Journalism, Nature Communication, Academics, Master Classes, Workshops and Green Filmmaking spreading across India.